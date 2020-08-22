MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
6-2-5
(six, two, five)
Police shoot, kill Black man outside store in Louisiana
The mother of a man fatally shot by Louisiana police said her son was intelligent, shy and had sought therapy for social anxiety. Her lawyers said they plan to sue over the death of Trayford Pellerin, who police said had a knife and was trying to enter a convenience store.
National
Kanye West files to appear on ballot in Louisiana
Rapper Kanye West has filed paperwork to appear on the presidential ballot in Louisiana in November.
Nation
Portland protest turns violent, federal police clear plaza
Federal authorities on Saturday forced demonstrators away from a plaza near a federal building as dueling demonstrations in Portland by right-wing and left-wing protesters turned violent.
Nation
In just a week, wildfires burn 1 million acres in California
Firefighters in California were racing to slow the spread of wildfires that burned nearly one million acres in a week and destroyed hundreds of homes as weekend weather threatened to spark new fires and overwhelm the state's firefighting ability.
National
Report: Trump administration to block proposed Alaska mine
The Trump administration plans to block a proposed copper and gold mine near the headwaters of a major U.S. salmon fishery in Alaska, six people…