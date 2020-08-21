MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
6-7-6
(six, seven, six)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:03-04-15-20-28(three, four, fifteen, twenty, twenty-eight)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:01-05-11-28-31(one, five, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
The Latest: Ore. says case drop not enough to open schools
Oregon public health experts say the number of new coronavirus cases in the state has dropped over the past month, but the decline hasn't been enough for schools to safely open.
Kansas City police officer indicted on felony assault charge
A Kansas City police sergeant has been indicted on a felony charge of third-degree assault after he allegedly kneed a 15-year-old boy on his neck and head and forced his head into the pavement while the teenager repeatedly said "I can't breathe," a Missouri prosecutor announced Friday.