MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
8-2-5
(eight, two, five)
'Squad' member Tlaib faces test in Michigan primary
"Squad" member Rashida Tlaib was trying to fend off a serious challenge for her House seat in Michigan's primary on Tuesday, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago.
Kansas Senate race tests GOP leaders' power to block Kobach
Establishment Republicans sought Tuesday to thwart polarizing conservative Kris Kobach's bid for Kansas' open Senate seat, a task complicated by President Donald Trump's refusal to endorse their favored candidate in the primary.
Kansas Rep. Watkins battles for seat while facing charges
Freshman Rep. Steve Watkins, who is facing felony illegal voting charges, fought Tuesday to fend off a challenge in Kansas' Republican primary.
Missouri polls close on vote for health care for more adults
Missouri polls closed Tuesday in an election that will decide whether the state expands Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults after years of resistance from Republican lawmakers.
St. Louis prosecutor chided by Trump faces primary challenge
St. Louis' top prosecutor faced a primary challenge on Tuesday after drawing criticism from President Donald Trump for filing charges against a couple who displayed guns at protesters marching near their home.