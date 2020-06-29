MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
3-8-4
(three, eight, four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Winds of change: Mississippi rebel-themed flag fading away
The Mississippi flag is fading from public display in many places, even before the governor signs a bill that will retire the last state banner in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem.
Variety
Serious coronavirus-linked condition hit 285 US children
At least 285 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered, the potential for long-term or permanent…
Variety
Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders
A former police officer who terrorized California as a serial burglar and rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people while evading capture for decades pleaded guilty Monday to murders attributed to the Golden State Killer.
National
Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor's home
A white couple who stood outside their St. Louis mansion and pointed guns at protesters support the Black Lives Matter movement and don't want to become heroes to those who oppose the cause, their attorney said Monday.
Local
1 dead as flooding causes evacuations in western Wisconsin
A 70-year-old man died Monday after his minivan went off the road and became submerged in a ditch as a western Wisconsin village grappled with hours of torrential rain that resulted in home evacuations and heavy floodwaters.