MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
4-5-5
(four, five, five)
Honolulu to reopen campgrounds for first time in 3 months
HONOLULU -- The city of Honolulu has announced that campgrounds will reopen for the first time in three months with limited permits to ensure social…
Mississippi takes step toward dropping rebel image from flag
Spectators at the Mississippi Capitol broke into cheers and applause Saturday as lawmakers took a big step toward erasing the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag, a symbol that has come under intensifying criticism in recent weeks amid nationwide protests against racial injustice.
Leaders push to remove John Wayne name, statue from airport
In the latest move to change place names in light of U.S. racial history, leaders of Orange County's Democratic Party are pushing to drop film legend John Wayne's name, statue and other likenesses from the county's airport because of his racist and bigoted comments.
Biden campaign says 36% of senior staff are people of color
Joe Biden's campaign says a little more than a third of its senior staff are people of color, sharing staff diversity data after facing pressure to answer questions on the issue.
ACA faces an unprecedented test with virus, sinking economy
The law is offering a vast majority of newly unemployed people a path to stopgap health coverage. But the crisis has also highlighted fundamental weaknesses with its patchwork system