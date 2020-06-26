MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
9-1-6
(nine, one, six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
US states reimpose virus controls; India tops 500,000 cases
Reversing course, two of America's largest states reinstated some coronavirus restrictions in the nation's biggest retreat yet, as the daily number of confirmed infections in the U.S. surged Friday to an all-time high of 45,300.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:9-1-6(nine, one, six)05-07-13-27-45(five, seven, thirteen, twenty-seven, forty-five)Estimated jackpot: $110,00019-33-37-56-57, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2(nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-seven;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:19-33-37-56-57, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2(nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Mega…
National
Hard-hit tribe takes strict steps as virus surges in Arizona
People in the deserts of Arizona flee to the White Mountains when the triple-digit heat is too much to bear, cooling off in the forest a few hours away. That worries a Native American tribe that calls the area home, as coronavirus infections and temperatures have both spiked in one of the hardest-hit states.
National
The Latest: India's virus cases cross half a million
India's confirmed coronavirus cases crossed half a million on Saturday with another record 24-hour jump of 18,552 infections.