MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
0-8-5
(zero, eight, five)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Statue of Spanish governor removed from New Mexico park
Crews in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday removed a statue of a Spanish territorial governor from a city park and two other markers were slated to come down as monuments to historical figures were being dismantled across the country.
National
Report: State Dept official quits over Trump race response
A State Department official resigned Thursday over President Donald Trump's response to racial tensions sweeping the country over the killings of black people by police, The Washington Post reported.
Books
Amid mass departures, book critics board seeks to diversify
The National Book Critics Circle, founded 46 years ago, is seeking to reinvent itself.
Nation
So you want to learn about Juneteenth? Here's what you should know
Annual holiday commemorates end of slavery in the U.S.
National
Holland Taylor's Ann Richards: 'A woman for all seasons'
Holland Taylor earned a Tony nomination for her portrayal of charismatic Texas politician Ann Richards, but the actor deserves acclaim for her research and writing skills as well.