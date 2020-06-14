MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
2-3-1
(two, three, one)
The Latest: More relief for Thai restaurants, but many fears
Thailand's battered restaurant sector has two reasons to celebrate as the country further eased its restrictions Monday against the spread of COVID-19.
National
Report details how woman without ticket boarded Delta flight
A woman without a ticket or government-issued ID walked past a Transportation Security Administration agent and entered a terminal at Orlando International Airport in October by blending in with a group of people, a report said.
National
Muslims join to demand police reforms, back black-led groups
In the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody, dozens of American Muslim organizations have come together to call for reform to policing practices,…
Variety
Pilgrim's Pride CEO takes leave to focus on legal defense
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. said Sunday that Jayson Penn, its president and CEO, is taking a leave of absence to focus on his defense in a…
Variety
Sheriff apologizes to black pastor in Virginia after arrest
A sheriff in Virginia has apologized to a black pastor in Virginia who described being arrested after calling 911 on a group of white people who threatened to kill him after trying to dump a refrigerator on his property.