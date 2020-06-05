MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
8-6-1
(eight, six, one)
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say
A prosecutor said Friday a 20-year-old Las Vegas man deliberately shot and gravely wounded a police officer during a Las Vegas Strip protest of the death George Floyd in Minneapolis, and said the man fired at least two other shots that night.
National
Mayor downplays rough police treatment of NYC protesters
Another day of protests over the death of George Floyd brought more examples of New York City officials downplaying or denying the police department's rough treatment of protesters — even when it was caught on video.
Nation
Breonna Taylor's death seems lost in nationwide protests
Last week, Andrea Ritchie, a researcher at Barnard Center for Research on Women, joined thousands of others across the U.S. to take part in a…
National
Black cops feel pain of Floyd's death, duty to their uniform
Black police officers find themselves torn between two worlds: They feel the pain of seeing yet another black man killed at the hands of fellow officers, yet they must also try to keep the peace during angry protests fueled by that death.
National
Top US military officer reaches out to Capitol leaders
The nation's top military officer, Gen. Mark Milley, has spoken privately with key congressional leaders as Pentagon officials come under fire for the Defense Department's role in containing protests following the police killing of George Floyd.