MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
8-5-2
(eight, five, two)
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Cash strapped Thai Airways to seek bankruptcy rehabilitation
Thailand's flag carrier Thai Airways International will file a plan for restructuring its business with the Central Bankruptcy Court, a government spokeswoman said Monday.
National
Me and we: Individual rights, common good and coronavirus
We, the people. But individual rights. The common good. But don't tread on me. Form a more perfect union and promote the general welfare. But…
Nation
Tropical Storm Arthur crawls closer to North Carolina coast
Tropical Storm Arthur crawled closer to the North Carolina coast early Monday, amid threats of some minor flooding and rough seas as the system moves off the Southeast seaboard.
National
The Latest: India reports largest single-day virus surge
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Variety
Florida Keys will reopen to visitors June 1 amid pandemic
The Florida Keys will reopen to tourists on June 1, more than two months after the island chain closed to visitors to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.