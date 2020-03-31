MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
4-2-1
(four, two, one)
Calls mount to close Grand Canyon after resident gets virus
Calls mounted Tuesday for the federal government to close Grand Canyon National Park after the popular tourist destination saw its first case of the coronavirus in a hospitality worker.
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes in Idaho
A large earthquake struck north of Boise, Idaho, Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking.
Judge rules against conservative think tank in Evers lawsuit
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers can exclude members of a conservative think tank from attending press briefings and keep them off his email list sent to other reporters, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
Trump: Social distancing 'a matter of life and death' in U.S.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Americans to brace for a "hell of a bad two weeks" ahead as the White House projected there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.
Florida docking plan in the works for ill-fated cruise ships
Passengers from an ill-fated South American cruise are eager to disembark once they reach Florida, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state's health care resources are already stretched too thin to take on the ships' coronavirus caseload. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that the decision would be punted to Washington if authorities can't agree.