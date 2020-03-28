MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
9-5-5
(nine, five, five)
California virus death toll surpasses 100; infections surge
With cases of coronavirus surging and the death toll surpassing 100, lawmakers are pleading with cooped-up Californians to spend a second weekend at home to…
NY delays presidential primary; Trump nixes quarantine idea
As coronavirus cases kept rising in the national epicenter of New York, President Donald Trump surprised governors of the state and neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut by saying Saturday that he was considering imposing a quarantine on their residents before tweeting later in the day on a travel advisory.
'Off the charts': Virus hotspots grow in middle America
The coronavirus continued its unrelenting spread across the United States with fatalities doubling in two days and authorities saying Saturday that an infant who tested positive had died. It pummeled big cities like New York, Detroit, New Orleans and Chicago, and made its way, too, into rural America as hotspots erupted in small Midwestern towns and Rocky Mountain ski havens.
The Latest: District of Columbia infection total reaches 342
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NY, CT and NJ
President Donald Trump backed away from calling for a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, instead directing Saturday night that a "strong Travel Advisory" be issued to stem the spread of the outbreak.