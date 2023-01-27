MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-02-13-15-21
(one, two, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $34,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
