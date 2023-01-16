MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
09-18-22-25-28
(nine, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
