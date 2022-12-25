MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
07-18-20-24-29
(seven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $109,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Today in History: December 25, Washington crosses Delaware
Today in History
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: