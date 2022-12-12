MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-09-21-25-31
(five, nine, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were: