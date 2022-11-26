MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
10-17-18-26-27
(ten, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $46,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
MN Lottery
Nation
Woman dies on hike in Utah's Zion Park, husband rescued
A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah's Zion National Park, officials said.
