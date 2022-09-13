MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
07-09-14-16-28
(seven, nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $135,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
Nation
74th Emmy Awards | Live News
Follow along here for more on the night's buzziest moments from the 74th Emmy Awards, coming to you live from the AP.
Business
Cheaper gas likely slowed high US inflation for a 2nd month
A sign that the painful inflation of the past 18 months may be gradually easing could come Tuesday, when the government is expected to report that the acceleration in U.S. prices slowed in August compared with a year ago for a second straight month.