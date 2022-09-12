MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
09-13-20-22-25
(nine, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $103,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
