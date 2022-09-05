MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
12-13-24-27-31
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $39,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
