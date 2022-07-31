MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-05-11-13-22
(three, five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $71,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
