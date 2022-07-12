MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
09-12-14-15-23
(nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
