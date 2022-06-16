MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-07-09-14-24
(five, seven, nine, fourteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
