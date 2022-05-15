MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-05-15-25-31
(one, five, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $40,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
