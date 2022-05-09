MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-04-06-19-26
(two, four, six, nineteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $32,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Politics
Trump, emboldened after Ohio victory, faces challenges ahead
Fresh off a victory in the first real test of his power as GOP kingmaker, former President Donald Trump enters the next stretch of the midterm campaign emboldened — and facing new risks.
