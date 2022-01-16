MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-03-14-17-24
(one, three, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four)
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
University of Michigan removes Schlissel as school president
Mark Schlissel has been removed as president of the University of Michigan due to an alleged "inappropriate relationship with a university employee," the school said Saturday on its website.
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: