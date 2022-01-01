MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-07-20-27-28
(three, seven, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $23,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
