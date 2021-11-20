MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
15-19-25-27-29
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis landlord fined $133,500 for 'horrific' conditions of 'biblical plague proportions'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis landlord fined $133,500 for 'horrific' conditions of 'biblical plague proportions'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis landlord fined $133,500 for 'horrific' conditions of 'biblical plague proportions'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis landlord fined $133,500 for 'horrific' conditions of 'biblical plague proportions'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Europe's COVID crisis pits vaccinated against unvaccinated
This was supposed to be the Christmas in Europe where family and friends could once again embrace holiday festivities and one another. Instead, the continent is the global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases soar to record levels in many countries.
Business
New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing - the holiday season
Millions more home tests for COVID-19 are hitting store shelves, but will there be enough for Americans hoping to screen themselves before holiday gatherings?
Business
As tourism brightens, Times Square hopes to regain luster
David Cohen has been yearning for a return to the days when business boomed at his family's souvenir shop in Times Square.
Music
In Minneapolis, jazz trumpeter Chris Botti comes across like Ed Sullivan
Review: He trotted out guests including an operatic tenor, balletic violinist, R&B vocalist and Rolling Stones saxophonist.
Business
Vietnam welcomes 1st tourists to resort island after 2 years
More than 200 foreign tourists arrived on Vietnam's largest Phu Quoc island on Saturday, the first to visit the Southeast Asian country after nearly two years of border closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.