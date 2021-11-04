MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
04-15-24-25-26
(four, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $45,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
