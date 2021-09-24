MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-09-18-24-29
(one, nine, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $64,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
NY hospitals fear staff shortage as vaccine deadline looms
Hospitals and nursing homes in New York are bracing for the possibility that a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers could lead to staff shortages when it takes effect Monday.
Nation
Migrant camp shrinks on US border as more Haitians removed
Haitian migrants waited to learn their fate at a Texas border encampment whose size was dramatically diminished from the almost 15,000 who gathered there just days ago in an effort to seek humanitarian protection in the U.S. but now face expulsion.
Business
The Latest: Australian cities move closer to ending lockdown
Australia's two largest cities are moving closer to ending lockdowns as vaccination rates climb, but leaders are warning that people should remain cautious with their newfound freedoms and that coronavirus case numbers will inevitably rise.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday: