MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-11-12-17-25
(three, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Emmys: 'Crown,' 'Lasso,' 'Queen's Gambit,' streaming triumph
Netflix's "The Crown" and "The Queen's Gambit" combined with Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" to sweep top series honors at the Sunday's Emmy Awards, a first for streaming services that cemented their rise to prominence in the television industry.
Variety
Emmys Latest: Sudeikis celebrates "big team win" for "Lasso"
The Latest on The Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (all times local):
Variety
Emmys: O-T Fagbenle rocks Nigerian look, Porter wears wings
Michaela Jaé "Mj" Rodriguez wore vintage Versace Atelier in teal in an homage to Old Hollywood, her hair flowing down her back, and Billy Porter worked large wings on his black trouser look Sunday at the slimmed-down Emmy Awards.
Nation
Emmys: Jean Smart pays tribute to late husband in speech
Jean Smart held back tears while accepting the best actress in a comedy series Emmy for her role in "Hacks," which she dedicated to her late husband.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were: