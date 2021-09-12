MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
08-13-19-23-30
(eight, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $39,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Chinese city with coronavirus outbreak stops buses, trains
A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak told the public Sunday not to leave, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Sports
Storm legend Lauren Jackson enshrined in Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame but unable to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions
From her home halfway across the world, Lauren Jackson put the finishing touches on a groundbreaking 20-year basketball career that began in Australia and ended in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were: