MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-08-16-28-31
(five, eight, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $49,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
20 years after 9/11: 'We will live with the scars' forever
Twenty years later, Jack Grandcolas still remembers waking up at 7:03 that morning. He looked at the clock, then out the window where an image in the sky caught his eye — a fleeting vision that looked like an angel ascending. He didn't know it yet, but that was the moment his life changed.
Nation
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case
Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago.
Nation
California families relay harrowing escape from Afghanistan
When Yousef's wife and their four children boarded a July 15 flight in San Diego to attend her brother's wedding in Afghanistan, they were looking forward to a month of family gatherings. It was long overdue — the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from traveling earlier.
World
Gift for El Salvador mudslide victims comes at steep price
Eulalia García was stunned when she opened an envelope to find an invitation from none other than the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. It promised a bus would take her family the following day to receive a surprise Christmas gift.
Variety
ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show
ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the "Dancing Queen" quartet going entirely digital.