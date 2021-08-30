MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
06-11-12-15-27
(six, eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Sports
Lake Superior: Michigan beats Ohio for Little League title
Twice, Jackson Surma walked to the plate with runners in scoring position in the biggest game of his young life. Both times he delivered.
Sports
US OPEN 2021: Fans back; some stars out; line judges leave
Daniil Medvedev can offer a unique perspective on U.S. Open spectators: During his run to the final two years ago, he transformed from a "hated villain" who taunted the paying customers to a "fan favorite" backed by raucous support from some of those same folks.
Local
Dane County officials considering plan to shelter homeless
Buying a hotel to house homeless people, building another tiny house village, making camping easier, searching for car camping sites — all are part of a major Dane County proposal that would put at least $7 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding toward housing solutions for the county's homeless population.
Politics
US aims start to Bali bombing war crimes case at Guantanamo
Three prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay detention center are expected to get their first day in court after being held for 18 years in connection with the deadly 2002 Bali nightclub bombings and other plots in Southeast Asia.
Variety
TLC brings '90s nostalgia to State Fair Grandstand
Review: Opening act Shaggy upstaged the headliners.