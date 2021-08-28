MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-08-10-17-22
(five, eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $19,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
State Fair
Maren Morris, Nashville's finest, sparkles at Minnesota State Fair
She showed humor, humanity and heart in an eclectic performance
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Business
Asian tourism sees ups, downs in 2nd year of pandemic
From the Great Wall to the picturesque Kashmir valley, Asia's tourist destinations are looking to domestic visitors to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic's second year.