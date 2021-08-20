MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
06-09-21-25-31
(six, nine, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $39,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Elder disputes showing gun to ex-fiancee in heated argument
The former fiancee of Larry Elder said Thursday that the conservative radio talk show host now running for governor in California showed her a gun during a heated argument in 2015.
Nation
Elder disputes showing gun to ex-fiancee in heated argument
The former fiancee of Larry Elder said Thursday that the conservative radio talk show host now running for governor in California showed her a gun during a heated argument in 2015.
World
Oxygen plant among earthquake-damaged buildings in Haiti
As if Haiti's 7.2 magnitude earthquake, a tropical storm and the coronavirus pandemic weren't enough, the temblor damaged the only medical oxygen plant in the southern part of the country.
Business
Vaccine checks beginning at San Francisco eateries, bars
Anyone who wants to eat, drink or exercise indoors in San Francisco must show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when one of the nation's most stringent restrictions on unvaccinated people takes effect.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday: