MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-11-12-15-29
(one, eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
