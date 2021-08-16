MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-08-10-19-27
(two, eight, ten, nineteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $18,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
