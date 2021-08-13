MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-06-08-15-18
(two, six, eight, fifteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
