MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-06-16-17-23
(one, six, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Business
The Latest: South Korea hits pandemic high for daily cases
South Korea has reported a new daily high for coronavirus cases, putting pressure on authorities to extend their toughest distancing rules.
Business
Shark bites new viewers for Discovery in 33rd year
Shark Week just finished its 33rd edition on Discovery, a television event so old that one advertising executive joked it could have its own children.
Business
Netflix confirms move into video games as its growth slows
Netflix reported its worst slowdown in subscriber growth in eight years as people emerge from their pandemic cocoons. So it's adding a new attraction to its marquee: Video games.