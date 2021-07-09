MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
04-16-17-22-24
(four, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $19,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
