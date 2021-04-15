MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-05-07-08-10
(one, five, seven, eight, ten)
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
World
Gucci heirs worry over family depiction in Ridley Scott film
The great-grandchildren of Guccio Gucci, who founded the luxury fashion house that bears his name nearly a century ago in Florence, are appealing to filmmaker Ridley Scott to respect their family's legacy in a new film that focuses on a sensational murder.
Business
Bangkok nightlife clusters expose Thailand's virus stumbles
When Thailand's transport minister was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, it was Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha who got a headache.
World
UN envoy: South Sudan has potential, needs to hold elections
David Shearer said Wednesday he's leaving the top U.N. job in South Sudan convinced the world's youngest nation has the potential to become a tourist destination to rival any country in East Africa and the oil and mineral riches to spur economic progress — if it can eliminate corruption and establish a transparent and open government.
Business
With 200,000 in 1 day, India skyrockets past 14M virus cases
India reported more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday, skyrocketing past 14 million overall as an intensifying outbreak puts a grim weight on its fragile health care system.
World
Cambodia orders strict 2-week lockdown of Phnom Penh
Cambodia's leader ordered a strict stay-at-home two-week lockdown in the capital Phnom Penh starting Thursday to slow a surge in coronavirus cases, warning "we will die unless we act responsibly."