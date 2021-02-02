MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
06-09-14-21-30
(six, nine, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
Report: Coach, ex-manager Callaway pursued women in media
Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway, former manager of the New York Mets, "aggressively pursued" several women who work in sports media and sent three of them inappropriate photos, The Athletic reported Monday night.
Business
Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal
President Joe Biden told Republican senators during a two-hour meeting he's unwilling to settle on an insufficient coronavirus aid package after they pitched their slimmed down $618 billion proposal that's a fraction of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking.
Nation
San Diego ex-mayor Faulconer to run for California governor
Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said he is entering the race for California governor, the first major Republican to formally step into the contest while a potential recall election aimed at Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom moves closer to qualifying for the ballot this year.
Variety
Not snow nor pandemic keeps Punxsutawney Phil from his job
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor pandemic stays Punxsutawney Phil from emerging from his burrow to forecast whether there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
Business
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.