MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-09-11-12-29
(five, nine, eleven, twelve, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $57,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
WHO team in Wuhan visits provincial disease control center
A World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has visited a provincial disease control center that had an early hand in managing the outbreak.
Sports
Coco Gauff through in 3 tough sets in Australian Open tuneup
Coco Gauff didn't make it easy on herself in her first-round match at an Australian Open tuneup event on Monday.
Business
Military takes control of Myanmar; Suu Kyi reported detained
Myanmar military television said Monday that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country's senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained.
World
Survivors of Beirut's explosion endure psychological scars
Joana Dagher lay unconscious and hemorrhaging under a pile of rubble in her apartment after the massive Beirut port blast in August, on the brink of death.
Nation
Vaccine skepticism lurks in town famous for syphilis study
Lucenia Dunn spent the early days of the coronavirus pandemic encouraging people to wear masks and keep a safe distance from each other in Tuskegee, a mostly Black city where the government once used unsuspecting African American men as guinea pigs in a study of a sexually transmitted disease.