MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
13-16-19-24-25
(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:4-6-2(four, six, two)12-15-35-36-51, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3(twelve, fifteen, thirty-five, thirty-six, fifty-one; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)Estimated jackpot:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:03-04-06-48-53, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2(three, four, six, forty-eight, fifty-three; Powerball:…
National
Report finds microwave energy likely made US diplomats ill
A new report by a National Academy of Sciences committee has found that "directed" microwave radiation is the likely cause of illnesses among American diplomats in Cuba and China.
Nation
Today in History
Today in HistoryToday is Sunday, Dec. 6, the 341st day of 2020. There are 25 days left in the year.Today's Highlight in History:On Dec. 6,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:13-16-19-24-25(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…