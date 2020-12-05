MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
07-10-17-23-29
(seven, ten, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $68,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
