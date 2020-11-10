MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
16-20-23-25-27
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
