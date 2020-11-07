MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-11-13-26-31
(three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
