MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
07-14-21-25-30
(seven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty)
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes
A federal judge on Monday rejected another last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were cast at drive-thru polling centers established during the pandemic.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:07-24-26-33-42, Lucky Ball: 11(seven, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-two;…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:7-1-1(seven, one, one)02-22-32-35-44(two, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-four)Estimated jackpot: $895,00007-24-26-33-42, Lucky Ball: 11(seven, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-two; Lucky Ball:…
Nation
Birx bluntly contradicts Trump on COVID threat, urging all-out response
Internal White House report that challenges many of Trump's pronouncements.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:07-14-21-25-30(seven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000