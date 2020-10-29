MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
06-15-21-22-24
(six, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $18,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Trump official asks police union to recruit retired cops as "poll challengers" on Election Day
Trump official asks police union to recruit retired cops as "poll challengers" on Election Day
Trump official asks police union to recruit retired cops as "poll challengers" on Election Day
6 latest Twin Cities restaurant closings, plus a few 'hibernations' and last call for Surly
Minneapolis Trump official asks police union to recruit retired cops as "poll challengers" on Election Day
Coronavirus 6 latest Twin Cities restaurant closings, plus a few 'hibernations' and last call for Surly
Minneapolis Trump official asks police union to recruit retired cops as "poll challengers" on Election Day
Coronavirus 6 latest Twin Cities restaurant closings, plus a few 'hibernations' and last call for Surly
Minneapolis Trump official asks police union to recruit retired cops as "poll challengers" on Election Day
Coronavirus 6 latest Twin Cities restaurant closings, plus a few 'hibernations' and last call for Surly
